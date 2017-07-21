Seldom Seen Specimens Abound at Next Offering in Open Garden Days 2017

Friday, July 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Greg Larsen's home and business, Tuva Bakery, 17 Tuva Trail, Lincolnville, Maine (ME)
For more information: 207-338-5059; BelfastGardenClub.org
Unusual specimens abound at a shady Lincolnville property, next in Belfast Garden Club’s Open Garden Days 2017. You’re invited to visit Greg Larsen’s home and business, Tuva Bakery, at 17 Tuva Trail from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, July 28.
Larsen has spent the past 20-plus years turning the property into what he thinks of as “a painting.” Influenced by four years of living across the street from the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, he has intermingled trees and shrubs with strong structures, unusual textures, and vivid colors to create a landscape with innate drama.
A yellow Japanese maple pops next to a purple sand cherry. Blowsy smoke bushes wave behind pointy-branched conifers. Japanese willows and a delicate Wolf Eyes dogwood glow white under a shady canopy of huge oaks.
Larsen’s gardens take advantage of the property’s natural elements. Sedum adorn natural depressions in a huge sunny rock in front. On a shady hillside, dappled light through the branches of a carefully pruned katsura illuminates a new bed with shade-loving hostas. On the sunny side of the hill, a patch of zinnias, cosmos and marigolds add color, and raised beds contain tomatoes and herbs.
At the bottom of the hill, a large deck overlooks flowering water lilies in a pond just big enough for a cool dip on a hot summer’s day. A ring of land across the way has been cleared to let the eye roam, and even more specimen trees have been planted.
Trees and shrubs to look for include a Japanese stewartia, Persian parrato, Korean fir, and multiple varieties of Japanese maples, dogwoods, cypress and smoke bushes. Weeping varieties of larch, Alaskan cedar and hemlock also dot the property.
Larsen welcomes everyone to bring a picnic to enjoy on the deck, and to step inside the house to check out the heart of Tuva Bakery, with its huge mixers and professional ovens, as well as his beautiful collection of art from Cuba to China to Bali and back.
A donation of $5 is requested. Funds go toward the club’s civic beautification programs, scholarships for local youth, and other endeavors. For more information including driving directions, visit BelfastGardenClub.org or call club member Marje Stickler at 338-5059.
