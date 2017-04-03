Seeds of Resilience

Saturday, April 22, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Thomas Knight Park, 18 Ocean St., South Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu
Thomas Knight Park
April 22nd Earth Day 5-8 pm
You are invited to a celebration under the bridge, in Thomas Knight Park, 18 Ocean St, South Portland, on Earth Day to take part in Ellanor Milkowski Dahlgren’s MECA Public Engagement Capstone event!
There will be speakers from Resilient Portland, Portland Trails and other institutions promoting sustainability within the city. They will be speaking on topics of positive energy, food, waste, liveable cities and sea change!
Ella is partnering with Resilient Portland who is making a map of the groups within the city who are working toward a more sustainable and resilient community. The event will be celebrating the release of this map and highlighting a number of the groups listed!
The lineup for music and performers will be:
Myles Bullen
Visitor10
Thomas Aeroson
And more to be announced soon!
There will possibly be fire-spinning by local artists, food, and a post event, geo-cache/scavenger hunt for the fairies!
Bring a dance partner, a random person you met on the street, your friends and family, or just your self!
Posters (shown in the event picture above) will be on sale and printed live by Ella Milk and Anna Welch on First Friday, April 7th, 2017 from 5-8pm in front of Maine College of Art. You can preorder them at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1889764654631433/ for $10, just write a comment saying “Happy Earth Day!”and come pick them up on the 7th.
This is a free event done for the sake of our planet and all creatures and ecosystems local and worldwide, as well as in the spirit of Ella’s art and thesis project. All proceeds will be paid to our musicians and performers who help make this gathering possible!
