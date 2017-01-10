Sedges of Maine presentation in Belfast

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine For more information: belfastbaywatershed.org

On Thursday, January 19 at 6:30pm at the Belfast Free Library, the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition invites you to attend a free presentation with ecologist Matt Arsenault who will share the exciting world of sedges. His presentation will cover what makes a sedge a sedge, some of the more commonly encountered species, their value and importance in our natural landscape, and conservation efforts.

“Sedges have edges!” is the undisputed most common expression we’ve all likely heard about sedges, but what exactly is a sedge? These grass-like plants are found in virtually every habitat type in Maine. The vast majority of the over 250 species of Maine sedges are native to the state, including two species found nowhere else in the world. The significance of sedges throughout Maine’s natural landscape cannot be understated. Sedges often dominate wetland and aquatic communities where they provide shoreline stabilization as well as shelter and refuge for birds, invertebrates, fish, and mammals, and contribute vast amounts of biomass into the food chain. Sedges occur in all corners of Maine from coastal marshes to the summit of Mt. Katahdin and virtually everywhere in between. Nearly 25% of all sedge species in Maine are species of conservation concern and are threatened from various factors including habitat loss, invasive species, and climate change.

Matt Arsenault is an ecologist with Stantec Consulting in Topsham, Maine where he has specialized in rare, threatened, and endangered species surveys and habitat assessments for nearly twelve years. Prior to Stantec, Matt graduated from the University of Maine in 2003 with a B.S. in Botany. His passion is plant conservation and ecology where he strives to bring appreciation and understanding of the cryptic and obscure plants to the masses. He is the lead author of “Sedges of Maine: A Field Guide to Cyperaceae” published in 2013 by the University of Maine Press.

