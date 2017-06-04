Sedge Walk with Matt Arsenault

Friday, June 23, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Meadow Brook Preserve, Meet at Transfer Station on Rt. 141, Swanville, Maine
For more information: 207-338-1147; belfastbaywatershed.org/Outings-and-Programs.php
Learn about sedges on a walk with Matt Arsenault in the Bessey Tract of Meadow Brook Preserve, Swanville. Meet at the Swanville Transfer Station on Rt. 141 (Swan Lake Ave.). Bring water, snack, hand lens, tick protection. Co-sponsored with Coastal Mountains Land Trust.
