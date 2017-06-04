Outdoors

Sedge Walk with Matt Arsenault

By Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition
Posted June 04, 2017, at 6:24 p.m.

Friday, June 23, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Meadow Brook Preserve, Meet at Transfer Station on Rt. 141, Swanville, Maine

For more information: 207-338-1147; belfastbaywatershed.org/Outings-and-Programs.php

Learn about sedges on a walk with Matt Arsenault in the Bessey Tract of Meadow Brook Preserve, Swanville. Meet at the Swanville Transfer Station on Rt. 141 (Swan Lake Ave.). Bring water, snack, hand lens, tick protection. Co-sponsored with Coastal Mountains Land Trust.

