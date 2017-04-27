Secure Access to Medical Information

Fort Kent ~ Earlier this month, Sharon Bearor, Clinical Program Director for HealthInfoNet, was onsite at Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) to meet with clinical staff to provide an overview of HealthInfoNet HIN) and the Maine Health Information Exchange (HIE). Over the two day visit, she offered nine training sessions which were attended by physicians, Medical Assistants, Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants, both in Fort Kent and Madawaska. The focus of the program was to: demonstrate an understanding of Maine’s statewide Health Information Exchange provided by HealthInfoNet, understand how to access the Clinical Portal and develop knowledge and skills to navigate the Clinical Portal to view needed data to enhance collaboration and continuity of patient care.

Bearor was pleased to announce that all of Maine’s thirty seven hospitals are currently connected to HIN, in addition to thirty eight Federally Qualified Health Clinics and 450 ambulatory sites including: physician practices, behavioral health and long term care facilities. HIN is a private nonprofit independent organization and is not owned by insurance companies, healthcare organizations, employers or government. HealthInfoNet operates Maine’s statewide Health Information Exchange which provides a secure electronic method to share medical information between healthcare providers. The benefits of the HIE support care coordination across multiple systems of care, reduces conflicting treatment recommendations and avoids repeating tests and procedures thereby avoiding unnecessary costs and inconveniences for patients.

According to Joshua Desjardin, NMMC’s Clinical Informatics Coordinator and liaison with HealthInfoNet, the system works by combining information from separate healthcare sites to create a single electronic patient health record. Desjardin said, “The benefits of participating in the HIE for patients are many in that the HIE provides real-time notifications for time sensitive events like emergency room visits, critical lab results or hospital discharges.” Maine law includes a specification which allows patients to opt-out from participating in the HIE by simply completing an opt-out consent online, on paper or over the phone. When a patient opts-out, they need only to do it once for all care locations at which time their clinical data is removed from the HIE. When opting out, patients may choose to: share medical information only, share mental health information, HIV information or remove all medical information from the HIE. Patients can opt back in any time they decide to do so. Bearor informed participants that only 1.3% of all Maine’s 1.2 million residents have opted out of HIN. To learn more about HealthInfoNet and the Health Information Exchange, to www.hinfonet.org.

