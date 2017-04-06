Secretary, Washington County Democratic Committee

Saturday, May 20, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Norman Nelson Dinner, Centre Street Church, Machias, Maine
For more information: (207) 598-7566; none
Service Award Nominations Sought in Washington County
The Washington County Democrats are seeking nominations for a community service award to be presented at their annual Norman Nelson dinner on May 20. Nominees should be residents of Washington County who have distinguished themselves in service to their communities. Political party affiliation is not a consideration.
Nominations must be received by May 1, and should be sent to committee chairman Jonathan Goble at 183 Main Street, Cherryfield 04622 or by email to jonathangoble@mac.com.
