Secretary, Washington County Democratic Committee

By Nancy Beal
Posted May 27, 2017, at 5:14 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Norman Nelson Service Award Dinner, 11 Centre Street Congregational Church, Machias, Maine

For more information: 207-598-7566; N/A

Walter Getchell, Bonnie Johnson to receive service awards

The third annual Norman Nelson Dinner, put on by the Washington County Democrats, will begin at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 3 at the Centre Street Congregational Church UCC in Machias. Awards for community service will be presented to Bonnie Johnson of Cherryfield and, posthumously, to Walter Getchell of Marshfield.

Dr. Cathleen London, M.D., of Milbridge will speak briefly on single-payer health insurance and the opioid problem of Washington County. State Representatives Anne Perry (D-Calais) and Robert Alley Sr. (D-Beals) will give brief updates on the legislature.

The menu includes baked ham or vegetarian meatloaf, rosemary potatoes, green beans almandine, beverages and dessert. Admission is by donation.

Questions re this PSA: contact Jonathan Goble at 546-2722.

