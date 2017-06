Second semester honor roll for Mattanawcook Academy

Mattanawcook Academy, Lincoln

Second semester honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Ava Broderick, Marley Bubar, Jeffrey Garfield, Saige Lakeman, David Susen, Carter Ward; honors: Courtney Gordon, Jordan Hanscom, Courtney Kimball, Devin Maynard, Sydney Morrison, Megan Porter, Lauren Ray, Gabrielle Tilton.

Grade 11, high honors: Corbett Arnold, Tyler Arnold, Rebekah Brown, Makenna Hanson, Nicholas Ireland, Cameron Johnstone, Bailey Markie, Duncan McIntyre, Luviana McLean, Meagan O’Connor, Kalista Severance; honors: Morgan Beaulieu, John Farrington, Koby Farrington, Kyleigh Oliver, Lyla Priest, Logan Thompson.

Grade 10, high honors: Lynn Dwelley, Ainsley Hainer, Natalie McCarthy, Elyssia Smith; honors: Alex Brown, Garrett Caruso, Emily Hamm, Sarah Hanington, Delany Kneeland, Elisia McLean, Emily Tolman, Jason Worster.

Grade nine, high honors: Christopher Ireland, Nicholas Larrabee; honors: Kelly Nadeau, Emily Worster.

