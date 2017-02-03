For immediate release: February 3, 2017

Second bond rating for UNE shows ‘very strong financial performance’

On the heels of receiving an A3 financial rating from Moody’s Investors Service, the first bond rating in the institution’s history, the University of New England is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings has assigned UNE an A- rating.

The Fitch Ratings report points to several key ratings drivers including sound financial management, moderate debt burden and enrollment growth. The report states, “UNE has grown total FTE [full time equivalent] enrollment by over 30% in the past five years, largely by adding or expanding its graduate and professional programs in the health and social sciences fields. UNE has solid overall demand at the undergraduate and graduate levels and has been very effective in aligning its offerings to the market.”

UNE President Danielle Ripich and Vice President of Finance and Administration Nicole Trufant received notice of both of these ratings while attending the most recent meeting of the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) in New York City. “This rating from Fitch reinforces what we learned from Moody’s and is a testament to all that we have accomplished at the University of New England,” Ripich said. “By adding programs that meet the needs of our students and the demands of the economy, we have helped to secure the financial future of the University.”

The Fitch Ratings report also credits UNE’s strong financial management practices, which “include centralized administration and controls, very conservative budgeting assumptions, and annual production of five-year budget plans by academic unit and at the university level. Large annual surpluses have allowed the university to build reserves, fund capital needs and make strategic investments in growth areas.”

Trufant says the report shows promise for the University’s longevity. “These reports from Moody’s and Fitch recognize UNE’s strategic planning in connection with significant enrollment growth. Through the leadership of President Ripich and senior administration, the university has secured a strong financial future offering a diversity of programs that meet the market’s needs.”

In May, Ripich was named a Mainebiz Business Leader of the Year, and she recently received the Robert R. Masterson Economic Growth Award from the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. The university’s economic impact report for academic year 2016 demonstrated that its total financial impact for the year across the state of Maine totaled more than $1 billion.

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, an innovative educational community with two distinctive coastal Maine campuses, a vibrant new campus in Tangier, Morocco, and a robust offering of degree and certificate programs online. UNE attracts accomplished faculty and internationally recognized scholars who engage students in research and scholarship. It is home to Maine’s only medical and dental schools—part of a comprehensive health education mission built on a pioneering interprofessional approach that includes pharmacy, nursing and an array of allied health professions.

UNE. Innovation for a Healthier Planet. Visit http://www.une.edu.

