Second annual HeartStrong 10K on April 2 in Portland to benefit American Heart Association in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The American Heart Association’s second annual HeartStrong 10K will take place on Sunday, April 2, in Portland. The event’s fundraising goal is $15,000 to benefit American Heart Association in Maine.

“The HeartStrong 10K is the perfect first 10K of the year for many Maine runners, so now is the time to start your training program,“ said JR Rogers, Owner of Fleet Feet Sports, in a press release. “At last year’s inaugural race, we had many first-time 10K runners who had a personal passion for the work of the Heart Association. Whether you are running in honor or memory of a loved one affected by heart disease or stroke, or if you just want to embark on a healthier lifestyle, we hope you’ll join us.”

Registration and bib pick up begins at 7:30 a.m. at Ocean Gateway Terminal located at 14 Maine State Pier in Portland. Channel 8 WMTW Anchor Tracy Sabol will welcome the crowd before the race begins at 9 a.m. Wells Fargo, WMTW 8, WPOR and The Forecaster are this year’s sponsors.

Fleet Feet Sports will award gift cards to the top three finishers in each age group: Under-20; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; and 70-plus. Packet pickup will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Fleet Feet Sports located at 309 Marginal Way in Portland.

In addition, $250 cash prizes will be awarded to the first male and first female finisher and additional prizes will be awarded to the second and third runner up for each gender. Free long-sleeved tech T-shirts will be provided to the first 50 registrants.

To register or to learn more, visit: HeartStrong10K.org or contact Meredith McNeil at 289-2384 or Meredith.McNeil@Heart.org. Participation fee for runners is $25 until Feb. 28. The fee increases to $35 on March 1. All participants also can raise additional funds online from supporters.

