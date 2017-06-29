Second annual Harry Potter Celebration at The Briar Patch

Posted June 29, 2017, at 10:45 a.m.

Monday, July 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: The Briar Patch, 27 Central St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — The second annual Harry Potter Celebration will be held 7-10 p.m. Monday, July 31, at The Briar Patch, 27 Central St. Central Street in Downtown Bangor will be transformed into the legendary wizarding world of Diagon Alley. Activities, games, food and performances will entertain magic users and muggles alike. Free admission.

