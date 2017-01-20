Second annual ‘Globalocal’ dance show on Jan 27

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, 256 Main St., South Paris, Maine For more information: artmovesdance.com

SOUTH PARIS, Maine — The Cottage Street Creative Exchange will present its second “Globalocal” Show at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the auditorium at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in South Paris.

An exciting line up of dance is on tap, including: Art Moves Dance Ensemble, Collective Motion, Exchange Kids, Hoop Girl, The Moving Company, Neveah, Portland Youth Dance and Circus Maine. Easy-to-follow Brazilian and Jamaican dances will be taught at 6:30 p.m. on stage before the show, and can be found on the CSCE Facebook page.

Admission is free. Tickets are available at Books N Things in Norway and at several local schools. Donations are accepted at Books N Things, at the door and on the Project side of artmovesdance.com

Cottage Street Creative Exchange, Inc. is a publicly supported, non-profit corporation with a mission to spark integration into dance and the arts, locally and globally one step at a time. “Globalocal” is a term created by the Debi Irons, artistic director of CSCE, as a simple way to express the mission of the CSCE to connect people and cultures on local and international levels.

Programs include free dance classes for kids, collaborative opportunities for Maine dancers, and meaningful cultural exchange. To become involved, please contact Artistic Director Debi Irons or one of the dancers: Sasha Richardson, Tegan Bullard, Karianna Merrill, Erika Lindstrom; or, a director: Aranka Matolcsy, Mickie Shibles, Amanda Daniel and Shellie Leger.

FMI: go to Project at www.artmovesdance.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →