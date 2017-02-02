Second annual Fuel the Bern 5K race to benefit Planned Parenthood

Posted Feb. 02, 2017, at 3:31 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — The second annual Fuel the Bern 5K race will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, on Portland’s Back Cove, to benefit Planned Parenthood.

Cost is by donation, but $25 is suggested.

Runners need to register because there is a 250-person cap on the race. Registration is through Eventbrite. Search for “Fuel The Bern 5K” or find the Facebook page and link to it from there.

For information, contact Myles Courtney at 671-2127 or courtney.myles@gmail.com

 

