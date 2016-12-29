Second annual Downeast Lobstah Drop on Dec. 31 in Machais

Posted Dec. 29, 2016, at 3:42 p.m.

MACHIAS — New Year’s Eve event featuring Second annual Downeast Lobstah Drop, Saturday, Dec. 31, across from Pat’s Pizza on Main Street. Some events include Downeast Lobstah High School Basketball Invitational, boys at Machias High School and girls at Rose Gaffney; create hats 9-10:30 a.m. at Bangor Savings Bank for crazy hat parade 12:30-1:30 p.m.; various crafts at the schools and Machias Savings Bank Community Center; Duane Ingalls, storyteller and musician 3-5 p.m. Porter Memorial Library; Wii competition, 4:30 p.m.; magic show, University of Maine at Machias, cost is nonperishable food item; audio body juggling, UMM; bonfire, lobster stew, s’mores starting at 10 p.m. across from Pat’s; “lobstah drop,” midnight. More information, www.downeastlobstahdrop.com .

 

