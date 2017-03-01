Sebasticook Valley Health Supports Sarah’s House

Sebasticook Valley Health presented a check to Sarah’s House on February 22 during a ceremony at SVH. The check was for $1000 from money raised by SVH employees who are looking to make a difference in their communities.

Every Friday, SVH employees have the option to wear jeans to work by paying $3 to a donation fund. A worthy cause is selected each month to be the recipient of the donations. Some may be SVH-related campaigns, but more often it is an organization from outside the immediate SVH family—like Sarah’s House. For the past three months, SVH employees agreed to raise money to donate to Sarah’s House.

Sarah’s House, located in Holden, is a place that provides low-cost overnight accommodations for patients traveling for treatments at EMMC Cancer Care’s Lafayette Family Cancer Center in Brewer. “While SVH does not offer cancer care services, we chose Sarah’s House because it has been a great help to some of the people in the communities we serve,” said Terri Vieira, president of SVH, a critical access hospital located in Pittsfield, Maine. “When we have a patient that is diagnosed with cancer we share with them the resources that are available through Sarah’s House. It is another way that we provide an holistic approach to our patients.”

The mission of Sarah’s House is to provide temporary lodging in a comfortable “home away from home” environment to cancer patients (and their caregivers) receiving treatments at EMMC Cancer Care’s Lafayette Family Cancer Center in Brewer.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →