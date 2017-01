Seasonal Salads Class

Sunday, March 12, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: East Forty Farm and Dairy, 2361 Friendship Road, Waldoboro, ME For more information: 2072304318; shop.lakinsgorgescheese.com

Classes at East Forty Farm and Dairy

Contact: 207-230-4318

gorgescheese@gmail.com

shop.lakinsgorgescheese.com

Sunday, March 12, 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Seasonal salads. Winter is winding down and the first spring greens are making their appearance. Learn to use winter and spring ingredients to prepare some of our favorite salads. Learn to make our secret “House Dressing,” which makes the simplest salad stand out.

Cost $35 per person

Allison Lakin fell in love with making cheese in 2002, and launched Lakin’s Gorges Cheese in 2011. She makes fresh and aged cheese using organic cow’s milk.

Farmer and chef Neal Foley, received culinary training in Europe, and has been teaching cooking for the past 15 years.

In October 2016, Lakin and Foley settled on a 1700s farm in Waldoboro, Maine, which they christened East Forty Farm and Dairy. This spring will see the creation of a brand new creamery to become the new home of Lakin’s Gorges Cheese. Lakin’s cheese is available at the farm store on OPEN days, alongside Foley’s handcrafted wood products.

