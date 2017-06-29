SEASIDE GRANGE OF COREA ANNUAL RUMMAGE/BAKE SALE

Jennifer Stucker | BDN
Jennifer Stucker | BDN
By Jennifer Stucker
Posted June 29, 2017, at 5:34 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Seaside Grange, 64 Crowley Island Rd, Corea, OH

For more information: 2079638826

The members of the Seaside Grange of Corea will hold their annual Rummage & Bake Sale on Saturday, July 15, 2017, from 9am to 1pm with indoor sales beginning at 10am at the Grange Hall, 64 Crowley Island Road, Corea, Maine.

In addition to scrumptious baked goods, this year’s sale includes lots of great household items, furniture, antiques, baby items, toys, clothes, and plants, plus a Silent Auction of special treasures! All proceeds from the sale will help to cover Grange expenses and charitable contributions.

