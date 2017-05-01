Thursday, May 18, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/seascape-acrylic-painting-6-week-artist-series-tickets-33893016926
Starts May 18th in Yarmouth (Thursdays, from 8:30am to 11:30am for 6 weeks)
Acrylic is a wonderful media for painting, whether you are a new or advanced artist. It provides endless range of texture and effects. Acrylic paint is full of versatility, bright, bold colors and offers opacity. Because acrylic is water based, it dries quickly and allows you to paint right over the previous layer, which is convenient for beginners to cover the mistakes, and great for the advanced artist for creating layering effects.
Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Click here for a list of recommended supplies. A supply kit can also be requested through Artascope.
Along with her years of teaching experience, our instructor, Varvara Harmon, is an international award winning artist and the author of many art instruction books. View more of her work at http://www.varvaraharmon.com. Cover image copyrighted by Varvara Harmon.
