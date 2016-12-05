Community

Searsport United Methodist Church Christmas Fair

By Richard Hanson
Posted Dec. 05, 2016, at 10:22 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Searsport United Methodist Church, Main Street, Searsport, Maine

The Searsport United Methodist Church will be having its Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 10 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. There will be a wide variety of crafts and baked goods for sale. Luncheon will be available. A variety of Nativity scenes will be on display in the upstairs sanctuary. Also there will be Children’s crafts to make from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Come and do your Christmas shopping with us.

