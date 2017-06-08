Community

Searsport church’s annual auction on July 4

Posted June 08, 2017, at 12:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Searsport United Methodist Church, Route 1, Searsport, Maine

For more information: 207-548-2462

SEARSPORT, Maine — The annual Searsport United Methodist Church auction will be held 9-11 a.m. July 4, at the church, Route 1 in Searsport, with auctioneer Linda Sullivan. The church would appreciate donations of auction items. Contact Ashley or Mary Curtis to arrange pickup or delivery at 548-2462.

 

