Sunday, July 23, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Hilton Garden Inn Portland Downtown Waterfront, 65 Commercial Street, Portland, ME
For more information: 207-799-5154; eventbrite.com/e/seaglass-wine-charms-tickets-35159238228
Join us at Hilton Garden Inn Portland Downtown Waterfront to make a gift for your favorite wine drinker or keep it for yourself. All supplies and instruction are provided for you to create beautiful brass wine charms. You will learn techniques for wire-wrapping sea glass, forging brass wire and adding a charm. Enjoy learning, laughing and creating with Art Night Out.
Workshop includes all materials to make 4 sea glass wine charms. Cost is $35.
