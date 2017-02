Thursday, July 13, 2017 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 2, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-236-2323; maineschooners.com

Enjoy a morning sail with us through the islands and rocks of Penobscot Bay. Friends of Maine’s Seabird Islands will be teaching us about the local seabirds that frequent the area as well as nest here.

