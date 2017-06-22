Join nationally acclaimed landscape painter and teacher Carol L. Douglas in glorious Acadia National Park for a week of incredible Plein Air painting.
August 6-11, 2017
Concentrate on Painting
You’ll be staying at the beautiful Schoodic Institute in Acadia National Park. Your room and all meals are included, with a lobster feast on arrival.
All skill levels and media welcomed
From beginner to advanced, we make you feel welcome. Watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastels – bring any or all!
Register Now: malerincd@gmail.com
or
Visit: www.watch-me-paint.com/instructions.aspx
Discount for PAPME / NYPAP members
