Join nationally acclaimed landscape painter and teacher Carol L. Douglas in glorious Acadia National Park for a week of incredible Plein Air painting.

August 6-11, 2017

Concentrate on Painting

You’ll be staying at the beautiful Schoodic Institute in Acadia National Park. Your room and all meals are included, with a lobster feast on arrival.

All skill levels and media welcomed

From beginner to advanced, we make you feel welcome. Watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastels – bring any or all!

Register Now: malerincd@gmail.com

or

Visit: www.watch-me-paint.com/instructions.aspx

Discount for PAPME / NYPAP members

