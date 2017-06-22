Outdoors

Sea & Sky

By Sandy Quang
Posted June 22, 2017, at 2:33 p.m.

Join nationally acclaimed landscape painter and teacher Carol L. Douglas in glorious Acadia National Park for a week of incredible Plein Air painting.

August 6-11, 2017

Concentrate on Painting

You’ll be staying at the beautiful Schoodic Institute in Acadia National Park. Your room and all meals are included, with a lobster feast on arrival.

All skill levels and media welcomed

From beginner to advanced, we make you feel welcome. Watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastels – bring any or all!

Register Now: malerincd@gmail.com

or

Visit: www.watch-me-paint.com/instructions.aspx

Discount for PAPME / NYPAP members

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine legislator charged with OUIMaine legislator charged with OUI
  2. PI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister saysPI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister says
  3. Lincoln man dies while working with explosives in his basement
  4. Former FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killerFormer FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killer
  5. Drug agents seize 3 pounds of cocaine and heroin from southern Maine homeDrug agents seize 3 pounds of cocaine and heroin from southern Maine home

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs