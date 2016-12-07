SEA GLASS JEWELRY MAKING with Lynne Thompson

HOLIDAY WRAP-UP

JEWELRY AND ORNAMENTS FROM SEA GLASS

A WORKSHOP WITH BRISTOL ARTIST LYNNE THOMPSON

AT

Story continues below advertisement.

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

It’s never too early or late to get ready for the holidays while having an afternoon of fun by making treasures to use as hostess gifts and decorations. Come to Lynne Thompson’s very popular “Sea Glass as Wearable and Giftable Art” workshop at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta on December 13 at 1:00 p.m. an learn how to make unique, one of a kind wearable gifts or decorations for yourself or a friend using your own hands, hidden artistic talents and creativity. Using sea glass and wire Lynne will show you how to design and construct a pendent, a pair of sea glass earrings or a pin or a window ornament. Use the materials that Lynne will provide or make the gift a bit more special by using pieces of sea glass that you have collected. If you have a pair of needle nosed pliers please bring them with you. The class and materials fee is $30. Do not be left out please remember to register in advance for Lynne’s workshop by calling 563-1363.

Lynn’s class is limited to 10 participants. Register today (563-1363) or run the risk of having you name placed on a waiting list.

Community members across all generations are welcome. Home schooled students, their teachers and parents are encouraged to register and participate.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →