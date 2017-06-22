Sculpting the Figure Workshop

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Artwaves Town Hill Studio, 1345a State Highway 102 Village of Town Hill , bar harbor, maine
For more information: (207) 478-9336 ; artwavesmdi.com/event-registration/?ee=3443
This workshop for all levels is an introduction to sculpting the figure in clay. From a live model, we will investigate the anatomical structure and identify the basic structure of the human figure. Students will progress through three stages of development. First, we will observe the model collecting information about movement and flow, volume, composition and personal interpretation. Next, we will draw the model from various angles. In the third stage, we will begin working with clay to develop the sculpture. Working on a 15 inches armature. We will explore volume and unity in space working to simplify the form as we refine shapes.
Saturday, August 19 – 6:00 – 9:00 PM
Sunday, August 20 – 9:30 – 3:30 PM
We are on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Meetup!
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →