Sculpting the Figure Workshop

By Daria Nau
Posted June 22, 2017, at 2:56 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Artwaves Town Hill Studio, 1345a State Highway 102 Village of Town Hill , bar harbor, maine

For more information: (207) 478-9336 ; artwavesmdi.com/event-registration/?ee=3443

This workshop for all levels is an introduction to sculpting the figure in clay. From a live model, we will investigate the anatomical structure and identify the basic structure of the human figure. Students will progress through three stages of development. First, we will observe the model collecting information about movement and flow, volume, composition and personal interpretation. Next, we will draw the model from various angles. In the third stage, we will begin working with clay to develop the sculpture. Working on a 15 inches armature. We will explore volume and unity in space working to simplify the form as we refine shapes.

Saturday, August 19 – 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Sunday, August 20 – 9:30 – 3:30 PM

We are on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Meetup!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Owner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxesOwner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxes
  2. Maine legislator charged with OUIMaine legislator charged with OUI
  3. PI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister saysPI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister says
  4. Poliquin’s Bangor office stairs could be out of step with federal lawPoliquin’s Bangor office stairs could be out of step with federal law
  5. Take a look at the puppies Bangor savedTake a look at the puppies Bangor saved

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs