Script Reading w/ actor Mike Rowe

The perfect way to explore the world of playwrights, literature, plots and themes is to become a part of a play-reading group. Unleash your inner thespian (and get out of book group homework) by joining the Spectrum Generations Coastal Center’s (521 Main Street, Damariscotta) new script reading group, where friends read aloud from theatrical and radio scripts.

Community Actor Mike Rowe will be facilitating the group’s first gathering on October 12 at 6:00 p.m. Under his guidance readers will gain an understanding of how to emphasize words and the impact of body language. Participants don’t need to think of themselves as performers. You may never want appear on stage or you may want to join the Center’s Spring Maskers: Radio Show Troupe.

Either way the reason for participating shouldn’t stop you or the script-reading group from getting creative within this intergenerational script-reading group there are no rules!

Drop in Fee: $4. Commit to participating for six-week, October 12 – November 16, 2016 and pay only $12. All ages welcome. No experience necessary. To express your interest joining the Coastal Center’s new script-reading group call 563-1363

