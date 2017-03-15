Community

Screening of The Home Road

By Nate Towne
Posted March 15, 2017, at 9:12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square, Waterville, ME

For more information: web.colby.edu/photomigration/events/

Screening of the new documentary film, The Home Road, and discussion with director Tonya Shevenell about the role photography played in this migration story, followed by a reception. The film retraces the migration by foot that Shevenell’s Franco-American ancestor made between Canada and Maine; see http://www.thehomeroad.com.

