Screening of The Home Road

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square, Waterville, ME
For more information: web.colby.edu/photomigration/events/
Screening of the new documentary film, The Home Road, and discussion with director Tonya Shevenell about the role photography played in this migration story, followed by a reception. The film retraces the migration by foot that Shevenell’s Franco-American ancestor made between Canada and Maine; see http://www.thehomeroad.com.
