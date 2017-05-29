Scott Simons Architects Talk at the Jesup Memorial Library

Friday, June 9, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Get a glimpse of the Jesup Memorial Library’s next chapter with architect Scott Simons on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
The Jesup hired Scott Simons Architects to support planning work for renovation and expansion of the library. Simons originally presented plans for the Jesup’s expansion at a public meeting in 2015. Simons has made revisions to the plan based on that meeting. He will be speaking about the new plans and how the project meets both the community’s needs now and in the future, while still being financially sustainable. There will be a slideshow and plenty of time for questions.
“We selected Scott Simons Architects because we were excited by the creative work they have done with other libraries,” says Ruth Eveland, Jesup Memorial Library Director. “They really understand how to help us create the space for the next hundred years of Jesup’s library service.” The Jesup was built in 1911 as Bar Harbor’s library and this is the first expansion in its 104 year existence.
Scott Simons Architects has worked with libraries across the state and has done renovations, additions and new buildings for more than 21 libraries. The company recently worked with the Bangor Public Library on its current renovation and addition and has experience harmoniously joining new additions with historic buildings. Scott Simons has more than 30 years of experience, and is a founding member of the Portland Society of Architects, is on the AIA (American Institute of Architects) Maine Board of Directors and has served as a design critic at the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, Northeastern University, among others.
For more information about the meeting contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or email kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
