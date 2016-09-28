Scott Schnapp joins Starboard Leadership Consulting

Starboard Leadership Consulting in Bangor, Maine is pleased to announce that former Maine Association of Non Profits Executive Director Scott Schnapp is joining the company as a Consulting Partner.

Scott will assist Starboard clients by mentoring and coaching Executive Directors and board leadership. His services will include Leadership Transition/Search, Strategic Plans, Business Planning/Financial Tools for Good Oversight and Board Development.

“Scott brings an impressive depth of nonprofit leadership experience and an unmatched knowledge of the sector to Starboard and to our Maine clients,” states Jeff Wahlstrom, President of Starboard Leadership Consulting.

Scott brings to Starboard Leadership Consulting more than 30 years of nonprofit management experience. Most recently he served as Executive Director of the Maine Association of Nonprofits (MANP) for 14 years. In that position, Scott led the development of a major expansion of professional and organizational development resources for Maine’s nonprofit leaders, including a comprehensive management training program, leadership development programs, capacity building services, assessment tools, management resources, and a technical assistance program.

Story continues below advertisement.

Prior to his work at MANP, Scott served successively as Executive Director of Maine Businesses for Social Responsibility (MEBSR), Camp Sunshine, and Big Brother-Big Sister of Greater Lowell (MA), and before that as Director of Development at the Portland Museum of Art and North Yarmouth Academy.

“I’m looking forward to beginning the next stage of my nonprofit career with Starboard Leadership Consulting, “says Scott. “Having worked closely with Jeff Wahlstrom and Kathy Hunt over the years, I have great respect for their talents, and feel that our complimentary skill sets will help us deliver high quality outcomes for our nonprofit clients.”

As a volunteer, Scott has served on the boards of the Maine Development Foundation, Maine Initiatives, and the Children’s Theatre of Maine, and served as Board President of the Falmouth Memorial Library. He has also coached several Odyssey of the Mind teams and local youth sports teams.

A 1978 graduate of Colgate University, Scott lives in Falmouth with his wife Heidi and a menagerie of pets, and has two grown children.

###

Starboard leadership Consulting is an affiliate of Rudman Winchell, Counselors at Law in Bangor, Maine. Working with non-profit leaders, chief executives, business owners and municipalities, Starboard Leadership Consulting provides strategic planning, board governance, leadership transition advice, and executive search as well as a full range of leadership and team development services. For more information please visit www.starboardleadership.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →