Scott Cleveland – LIVE IN CONCERT

By Cheri Robbins, Publicity Chair, Blue Hill Pops
Posted March 08, 2017, at 1:46 p.m.

Thursday, April 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South St., Blue Hill, ME

For more information: 207-374-5454; bagaducemusic.org

The Bagaduce Music Lending Library will present Scott Cleveland piano/voice in Concert Across Many Genres on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 7:00pm. The performance will take place at the BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South Street, Blue Hill.

Tickets are available for $15 in advance and at the door and will include a wine and cheese reception. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Bagaduce Music Lending Library. Contact BMLL at (207)374-5454 or email cheri@bagaducemusic.org for further information.

