Sci-Art vs Art-Science in Societal Trans-Disciplinary Practice

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: McCormick Lecture Hall - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17327/view/event
BAR HARBOR — The co-creative relationships between aesthetics and science will be explored by College of the Atlantic alumna Dr. Jenny Rock ’93 at the next College of the Atlantic Human Ecology Forum.
Dr. Rock is interested in the aesthetics of science, including the investigation of how aesthetics co-create science and how they can be integrated into fostering a better science and society interaction. She thinks that when we recognize more of the common ground between science and “other,” we can begin to recast science as the human enterprise that it really is. In so doing, Rock hopes to make science more inclusive, interactive and engaging.
Rock is a lecturer in the Science and Society stream at New Zealand’s University of Otago. She has a diverse background, including a BA in human ecology and a long track record in visual/creative arts from poetry to intaglio and relief printmaking. She is also a biologist with a PhD in Zoology and research encompassing multiple fields from environmental physiology to molecular ecology and evolutionary genomics. The binding link is that she finds all these fields cross-fertilise and integrate productively: our understanding of the world is only limited by our reluctance to think outside our box.
The Human Ecology Forum is a free, weekly speaker series based on the work of the academic community, which also draws on artists, poets, and political and religious leaders from around the world. Members of the public are invited to attend.
