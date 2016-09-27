Schooner Timberwind’s 85th Birthday Celebration!

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Schooner Timberwind on Thompson's Wharf, Thompson's Wharf, Belfast Harbor Walk, Belfast, Maine For more information: (207) 619-0654; mainedaysail.com

Join Maine Day Sail as we celebrate 85 years with the historic Schooner Timberwind. Enjoy a night of food, drinks, music and friends! We will kick off the night with a 2-hour Sunset Sail aboard the Schooner Timberwind with a dockside party to follow. There will be a presentation of historical images projected on the Main Sail, by UMaine’s Projection Mapping Lab. Food & drinks will be provided by our friends at Rollie’s Bar & Grill and Marshall Wharf Brewing.

We will also be holding a raffle and 50/50 for a chance to win one of our great giveaways. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Penobscot Marine Museum.

