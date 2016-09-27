Outdoors

Schooner Timberwind’s 85th Birthday Celebration!

1931 to 2016
Kalene Gauthier
1931 to 2016
By Caroline Ridout
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 1:44 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Schooner Timberwind on Thompson's Wharf, Thompson's Wharf, Belfast Harbor Walk, Belfast, Maine

For more information: (207) 619-0654; mainedaysail.com

Join Maine Day Sail as we celebrate 85 years with the historic Schooner Timberwind. Enjoy a night of food, drinks, music and friends! We will kick off the night with a 2-hour Sunset Sail aboard the Schooner Timberwind with a dockside party to follow. There will be a presentation of historical images projected on the Main Sail, by UMaine’s Projection Mapping Lab. Food & drinks will be provided by our friends at Rollie’s Bar & Grill and Marshall Wharf Brewing.

Story continues below advertisement.

We will also be holding a raffle and 50/50 for a chance to win one of our great giveaways. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Penobscot Marine Museum.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Camden recovery volunteer ‘shocked’ by governor’s barbCamden recovery volunteer ‘shocked’ by governor’s barb
  2. Man fatally shot in his Biddeford apartmentMan fatally shot in his Biddeford apartment
  3. Hibachi restaurant plans to open in BangorHibachi restaurant plans to open in Bangor
  4. Maine couple sentenced for stealing disabled daughters’ Social Security
  5. A happy birthday hunt pays off on Maine moose hunt opening dayA happy birthday hunt pays off on Maine moose hunt opening day

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Outdoors