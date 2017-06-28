Schooner Fare to kick off Paris Hill Music Festival

Schooner Fare has won unanimous critical praise for captivating harmonies and winning stage presence. In addition to their numerous original songs on both contemporary and traditional themes, the band also writes and performs topical songs, country ballads and maritime masterpieces that have made their name synonymous with the “Down East” style.

Consummate entertainers, their energetic concerts are laced with a Maine brand of universal humor. Combining their talents on six-string guitars, twelve-string guitars and banjos, Schooner Fare’s distinctive vocal and instrumental arrangements have been hailed by such folk music icons as the Kingston Trio, the Limeliters, the Chad Mitchell Trio, the Clancy Brothers, Tommy Makem and Tom Paxton.

Schooner Fare’s many recordings receive radio play on four continents and worldwide on satellite radio. The original songs of Schooner Fare’s Chuck and Steve Romanoff continue to be recorded and performed by other artists in the United States, Canada, Britain, Ireland and Australia.

Other performers will include the DaPonte String Quartet with classical music at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, tickets $20; Noel Paul Stookey from the fame of his early group “Peter, Paul, and Mary,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, tickets $30; Chris Humphrey Jazz Quartet, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, tickets $20. Music Expo with food and other vendors, and free music 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Common on Paris Hill. Bring chair. Shade tent available. Free parking and no entry fee.

Proceeds benefit future festivals, student music scholarships, and the renovation and maintenance of the historic church building of the First Baptist Church of Paris which dates back to 1838 and has an authentic Revere bell.

For information on the festival or becoming a vendor, contact Mary Beth Caffey at 754-7970 or mbcaffey@gmail.com