SCHOONER FARE (maritime folk)

By Jennifer DeChant
Posted April 26, 2017, at 1:53 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME

For more information: 207-442-8455; chocolatechurcharts.org/

June 3, 2017 at 7:30pm. $22 advance / $25 door

Schooner Fare has won unanimous critical praise for captivating harmonies and winning stage presence. In addition to their numerous original songs on both contemporary and traditional themes, the band also writes and performs topical songs, country ballads and maritime masterpieces that have made their name synonymous with the “Down East” style.

