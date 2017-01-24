School of Music Presents a Master Class with World Class Tenor, John McVeigh

Monday, April 24, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine For more information: (207) 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The USM School of Music presents world class tenor John McVeigh in a voice master class from 3 to 6 p.m., on Monday, April 24, 2017.

Master classes treat audience members to a unique opportunity to listen and learn about the intricate world of making music. This class will feature graduate voice majors Jessica Kenlan, soprano; Jennifer Cooper, mezzo-soprano; Matthew Murray, baritone; Anne Leonardi, soprano; and Jazmin DeRice, mezzo-soprano.

Acclaimed for his “fresh-toned and touching portrayal” by Opera News and lauded by the New Orleans Times-Picayune for his “rich lyrical tenor, fabulous top notes, and striking good looks,” John McVeigh continues to garner attention for his countless world class performances at the most revered houses throughout the United States and all over the world. This season he performs Goro in Madama Butterfly with PORTopera, Tybalt in Romeo et Juliette with Opera Colorado, Haydn’s Creation with the Portland Symphony, Messiah with Boston Baroque and the Winston Salem Symphony, Acis in Acis and Galateawith the Concert Radio Kamer Filharmonie in Amsterdam, and in 2014 he will return to the Houston Grand Opera.

Admission is free. For more information visit the Music Box Office at (207) 780-5555. TTY: 780-5646.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

