School of Legal Studies in Husson’s College of Business to hold Eighth annual Career Day

BANGOR, Maine — The School of Legal Studies in Husson University’s College of Business will hold its eighth annual career day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business, Husson University, 1 College Circle.
Career Day provides students with a chance to learn more about potential employment and internship opportunities at various law enforcement organizations. It’s also a great way for students in Husson’s criminal justice, forensic science, paralegal studies, and pre-law programs to meet hiring professionals in their chosen fields.
In addition, this outstanding event provides students with the opportunity to get additional information about career options they may not have previously considered. Many of the organizations participating in this event are currently hiring. Other participating organizations anticipate have openings in the near future.
The unique format of this event allows participants to investigate multiple career opportunities. Similar to speed dating, a whistle is blown every five minutes. Students then rotate to a different employer’s table. This ensures that students have a chance to hear about the numerous career options showcased at the event.
According to John Michaud, assistant professor and director of the School of Legal Studies at Husson University, “Numerous law enforcement agencies currently have openings and are seeking qualified applicants. Opportunities exist at all levels. There are abundant paralegal opportunities throughout Maine and many of our pre-law students have been accepted to law schools across the country.”
“Entry level salaries for law enforcement professionals in Maine are generally $40,000 – $50,000. This does not include shift differential, holiday pay, overtime pay, or special status pay.”
The event is open to all Husson University students as well as Husson University alumni and members of the public. Local technical centers with law enforcement programs have also been invited to send their students to this event. No appointments are required. Individuals interested in participating in the career fair can walk in and meet with organization representatives at any time during the event. Professional attire is recommended.
Agencies and organizations attending this year include:
- Auburn Police Department
- Augusta Police Department
- Bangor Career Center
- Bangor Police Department
- Brunswick Police Department
- Border Patrol
- Customs and Border Protection
- Charleston Correctional Center
- Department of Public Safety
- Downeast Correctional Center
- Department of Health and Human Services/Division of Support Enforcement & Recovery (DHHA/DSER)
- Ellsworth Police Department
- Freeport Police Department
- Hampden Police Department
- Hancock County Emergency Management Agency
- Hancock County Jail
- Hancock County Regional Communication Center
- Hollywood Casino
- Husson University’s Master Science in Criminal Justice Administration Program
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Kennebec County Corrections
- Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office
- Lewiston Police Department
- Maine Department of Corrections
- Maine Marine Patrol
- Maine Office of Judicial Marshals
- Maine School of Law
- Maine State Police
- Maine Warden Service
- Mountain View Youth Development Center
- Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)
- Ogunquit Police Department
- Old Orchard Police Department
- Old Town Police Department
- Orono Police Department
- Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency
- Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office/Jail
- Portland Police Department
- Rockland Police Department
- Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC)
- Rumford Police Department
- Scarborough Police Department
- Skowhegan Police Department
- State of Maine – Office of Judicial Marshals
- University of Maine Police Department
- U.S. Marshals Service
- Wells Police Department
- Westbrook Police Department
- Winslow Police Department
