School of Legal Studies in Husson’s College of Business to hold Eighth annual Career Day

BANGOR, Maine — The School of Legal Studies in Husson University’s College of Business will hold its eighth annual career day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business, Husson University, 1 College Circle.

Career Day provides students with a chance to learn more about potential employment and internship opportunities at various law enforcement organizations. It’s also a great way for students in Husson’s criminal justice, forensic science, paralegal studies, and pre-law programs to meet hiring professionals in their chosen fields.

In addition, this outstanding event provides students with the opportunity to get additional information about career options they may not have previously considered. Many of the organizations participating in this event are currently hiring. Other participating organizations anticipate have openings in the near future.

The unique format of this event allows participants to investigate multiple career opportunities. Similar to speed dating, a whistle is blown every five minutes. Students then rotate to a different employer’s table. This ensures that students have a chance to hear about the numerous career options showcased at the event.

Story continues below advertisement.

According to John Michaud, assistant professor and director of the School of Legal Studies at Husson University, “Numerous law enforcement agencies currently have openings and are seeking qualified applicants. Opportunities exist at all levels. There are abundant paralegal opportunities throughout Maine and many of our pre-law students have been accepted to law schools across the country.”

“Entry level salaries for law enforcement professionals in Maine are generally $40,000 – $50,000. This does not include shift differential, holiday pay, overtime pay, or special status pay.”

The event is open to all Husson University students as well as Husson University alumni and members of the public. Local technical centers with law enforcement programs have also been invited to send their students to this event. No appointments are required. Individuals interested in participating in the career fair can walk in and meet with organization representatives at any time during the event. Professional attire is recommended.

Agencies and organizations attending this year include:

Auburn Police Department

Augusta Police Department

Bangor Career Center

Bangor Police Department

Brunswick Police Department

Border Patrol

Customs and Border Protection

Charleston Correctional Center

Department of Public Safety

Downeast Correctional Center

Department of Health and Human Services/Division of Support Enforcement & Recovery (DHHA/DSER)

Ellsworth Police Department

Freeport Police Department

Hampden Police Department

Hancock County Emergency Management Agency

Hancock County Jail

Hancock County Regional Communication Center

Hollywood Casino

Husson University’s Master Science in Criminal Justice Administration Program

Homeland Security Investigations

Kennebec County Corrections

Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office

Lewiston Police Department

Maine Department of Corrections

Maine Marine Patrol

Maine Office of Judicial Marshals

Maine School of Law

Maine State Police

Maine Warden Service

Mountain View Youth Development Center

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

Ogunquit Police Department

Old Orchard Police Department

Old Town Police Department

Orono Police Department

Penobscot County Emergency Management Agency

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office/Jail

Portland Police Department

Rockland Police Department

Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC)

Rumford Police Department

Scarborough Police Department

Skowhegan Police Department

State of Maine – Office of Judicial Marshals

University of Maine Police Department

U.S. Marshals Service

Wells Police Department

Westbrook Police Department

Winslow Police Department

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →