School cook-off offers chance to win crockpot stuffed with cash

Molly Blake | BDN
By Molly Blake
Posted Feb. 09, 2017, at 2:48 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Brooklin School, 1 School Street, Brooklin, maine

For more information: 2072661298; facebook.com/events/165721587259353/

Win a crockpot stuffed with cash if you cook up the best concoction for the Brooklin School’s soup, chili and chowder challenge 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the school. The contest community event sponsored by The Brooklin School PTF. Win a crockpot crammed with cash. $100 prize for each category, soup, chili or chowder.

$5.00/person or $15.00 Family

NUT-FREE please.

