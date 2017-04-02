Schoodic Peninsula Benifit Bicycle Ride

Come join us on June 17th (18th rain date) for a scenic 13 mile family bicycle ride around Schoodic Peninsula to benefit Schoodic Arts for All. Registration is from 9am to 10am at Hammond Hall; 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor, ME. Ride begins at 10:30 am at Fraser’s Point. The Island Explorer bus is available if you only want to do a partial ride. After the ride there will be a POTLUCK LUNCH at Hammond Hall at 12 pm. Even if you don’t ride, feel free to join us for the potluck. Any donation to Schoodic Arts for All will be greatly appreciated. National Park Pass is required.

For more information: Call Mary Wilson at (207) 963-7037 or email Schoodic Arts for All at info@schoodicartsforall.org

Please dress for high visibility and the weather, especially wind and rain including helmet, water bottle, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

This Event is Sponsored By: CADILLAC MOUNTAIN SPORTS

