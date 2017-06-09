Community

Schoodic Institute Lecture – “Gaining Perspective with Lighthawk”, July 13, 7 – 8 PM

By pmsercinst
Posted June 09, 2017, at 1:04 p.m.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org

Schoodic Institute invites the public to an evening presentation Thursday, July 13, 2017 presented by Jonathan Milne, Eastern Program Manager, Lighthawk at Moore Auditorium. The perspective gained from a small plane reveals the connections between landscapes and watersheds. Since 1979 Lighthawk has been at the forefront of utilizing the aerial view to inform management and change hearts and minds. Come along on this visual journey and learn what is seen on a Lighthawk flight. No registration required. Free and open to the public at Moore Auditorium on the Schoodic Institute campus in Winter Harbor.

