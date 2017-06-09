Schoodic Institute Lecture – Acadia and Points South: Migratory Bats along Eastern Seaboard August 8, 7 – 8 pm

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org
Schoodic Institute invites the public to an evening program Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 7:00 PM, presented by researcher Zara Dowling. Hoary, silver-haired, and eastern red bats fly hundreds of miles between their southern wintering grounds and summer territory in New England and Canada. With new technology, we are at last beginning to track these elusive creatures over the vast distances they travel. Learn how research at Acadia National Park is providing insight into the lives of these mysterious bats, and how best to conserve them. Zara Dowling has been researching bats at Acadia for the past three years, and received a Schoodic Fellowship grant in 2016. Free and open to the public at Moore Auditorium on the Schoodic Institute campus in Winter Harbor.
