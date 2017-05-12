Schoodic Institute invites the public to a presentation by Author Deborah Cramer, Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Thursday, May 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Schoodic Institute, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org
Author Deborah Cramer: The Making of ‘The Narrow Edge’
In Deborah Cramer’s highly acclaimed book, The Narrow Edge: A Tiny Bird, An Ancient Crab, and An Epic Journey, she accompanies small sandpipers along their extraordinary migration from one end of the earth to the other—from windswept beaches along the Strait of Magellan at the tip of South America, up into the icy Arctic where the birds nest. Why did she write this story, and how was she able to travel to distant, difficult places—bug-infested hunting swamps, vast, marshy tidal creeks lit by the moon, isolated tundra far from human habitation? How did she find and meet the hundreds of people—living in 23 countries and 40 states—whose work drives the story, and how did she piece together, from reams of information and notebooks filled with interviews, an elegantly-written, award-winning narrative? Join us to explore the making of The Narrow Edge.
Deborah Cramer, a visiting scholar at MIT’s Environmental Solutions Initiative, lives with her family at the edge of a salt marsh in Gloucester, Massachusetts. She’s the author of Great Waters, a natural history of the Atlantic (W.W. Norton), and Smithsonian Ocean: Our Water Our World, the companion to the Ocean Hall at the U.S. National Museum of Natural History. The Narrow Edge, her most recent book, received the 2016 Rachel Carson Book Award from the Society of Environmental Journalists and the 2016 Best Book Award from the National Academies of Science. www.deborahcramer.com
