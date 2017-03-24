Schoodic Institute Brown Bag Lunch Series: Wendell Gilley Museum- Where People, Nature & Art Meet, May 11 @ 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Thursday, May 11, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org
Schoodic Institute invites the public to join our May 11, 2017 Brown Bag. Wendell Gilley Museum Director Sean Charette presents an interesting program on the history and work of the Southwest Harbor museum. This program will emphasize the connection between people, nature and art with the bird carvings by master carver Wendell Gilley, as well as work by other carvers of all ages. It’s claimed that he carved over ten thousand birds in his lifetime. The museum is committed to preserving and exhibiting. Wendell Gilley’s beautiful carvings – but also to keeping his legacy alive by sharing the story and values of this remarkable man who believed deeply in helping others to explore their own creativity and connect with nature. The museum teaches the art of bird carving and presents art exhibitions and educational programs with a special focus on people, nature and art. We aim to pass along Wendell’s values by inspiring appreciation of the visual arts, engagement in artistic creativity, and respect and care for the natural world. For more information about the museum, visit www.wendellgilleymuseum.org 12pm at Moore Auditorium on the Schoodic Institute campus in Winter Harbor. Free and open to the public.
