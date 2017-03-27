Schoodic Institute Brown Bag Lunch Series: North Woods Law: An in depth look – April 6 @ 12 – 1 pm

Thursday, April 6, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org
Join Schoodic Institute Thursday, April 6, 2017 as we welcome Maine Warden Service spokesperson Corporal John MacDonald. Corporal MacDonald will discuss the challenges and rewards of being a game warden in Maine, based on 19 years of service and six years managing the North Woods Law television show. No registration is required. Bring your lunch and join us from 12 noon – 1 p.m. in Moore Auditorium on the Institute campus in Winter Harbor. Free and open to the public.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →