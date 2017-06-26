Schoodic Ferry Lecture

Thursday, July 13, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Oceanside Meadows Inn, 202 Corea Road, Prospect Harbor, Maine
For more information: 2079635557; oceaninn.com/events/2017-season-events.htm
Dr. Kaitlyn Mullen Executive Director of Frenchman Bay Research Boating, and the captain of the Schoodic Research Ferry will present the scientific research conducted in 2016 in Frenchman’s Bay, its initial results, discuss the ferry impacts, and explain potential future ferry needs. Dr. Mullen will introduce International Protected Species Observer Clare Echlin, Strandings Coordinator Rosemary Seton of Allied Whale, and Dr. Kristina Cammen from the Evolutionary Applications Lab at the University of Maine. Each scientist will spend 3-5 minutes presenting their research backgrounds and identifying how they partner with the ferry, and explain what the ferry’s presence means for their work. After presentations the event will then be opened up to a panel-like discussion entertaining questions from the audience. Admission free with all donations going to support the important work of the Schoodic Research Ferry. Reservations strongly recommended please Tel: (207) 963 5557
