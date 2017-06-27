Schoodic Arts for All’s Summer Luncheon

Friday, July 14, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor, Maine
For more information: 2079632569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/schoodic-arts-for-alls-summer-luncheon-2/
The Schoodic Arts for All annual Summer Luncheon is approaching on Friday, July 14th at noon. As one of our largest fundraising events, the Luncheon brings in over $30,000 which will go back into the community through our involvement with ongoing art programs, classes, and scholarships offered to students, families, and residents throughout the area. This year’s luncheon features fare catered by Rich Malaby of The Crocker House, with your choice of Chicken Salad or Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp. Bobbi Lane will provide entertainment for the afternoon along with Brian Stewart on piano. Emcee and auctioneer Bob Hammond will present the live auction & raffle items from gracious local donors and supporters. Jane Bradley generously volunteers her time and prowess to organize our Summer Luncheon. Her work is appreciated very much and we thank her immensely.
Tickets are $35 and seating is limited, so reserve your spots early!
The luncheon will be located at Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street in Winter Harbor. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can contact our office at 207.963.2569 or email info@schoodicartsforall.org
