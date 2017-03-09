Schoodic Arts For All’s Meetinghouse Theatre Lab: The Big Friendly Giant

Saturday, March 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Schoodic Art's For All's Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/out-of-the-hat-reading-february-18th-agatha-christie-night-the-mousetrap-2/
Roald Dahl’s The BFG (The Big Friendly Giant)
A series of Play Readings presented by the Meetinghouse Theatre Lab
We start rehearsal at noon, share a potluck, and that evening we perform for the audience! All are welcome to participate.
Hammond Hall, Winter Harbor, 7pm, Free – Donations gratefully accepted.
If you are interested in participating in the production, either as an actor, techie, director, lighting,
please call Cynthia Thayer, 963-7771, or darthiafarm@gmail.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →