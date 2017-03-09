Schoodic Arts For All’s Last Friday Coffeehouse: Bob Franke

Friday, March 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Schoodic Arts for All's Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/bob-franke-coffeehouse/
Bob Franke (rhymes with “Yankee”) is among the most prolific and important folk songwriters to emerge since the commercial revival of the 1960s. Many of his songs, like “Hard Love,” “For Real,” “Thanksgiving Eve,” and “The Great Storm Is Over,” have entered the American folk canon, frequently sung by major stars and open-mikers, church choirs and summer campers, recovering addicts at treatment centers, and spiritual seekers at religious retreats. “There is an affection for Bob’s work that is really palpable,” says Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary. “It’s like everybody thinks that they’re the one who discovered him – and they’re all right! People know he has given them some-thing rare and powerful, real and uncompromising. I have felt a lot of power in the appreciation people have for him.”~ Scott Alarik
Great Desserts and locally roasted coffee, too!
