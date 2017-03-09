Schoodic Arts for All Museum Trip: Bowdoin College Museum of Art

Thursday, March 16, 2017 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Schoodic Arts For All, 427 Main Street; PO Box 174, Winter Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/museum-trip-to-bowdoin-college-museum-of-art/
Itinerary:
7:45am – Gather at Darling’s Auto Mall in Ellsworth
8:00am – Depart Darling’s Auto Mall in Ellsworth
16 King’s Crossing (up the hill from Walmart, by the old Lowe’s building)
8:45am Rest Stop: Dysart’s Hampden
11:00am Arrive at Bowdoin College Museum of Art:
• Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism
• AEGYPTUS Egypt in the Greco-Roman World
• Sosaku-hanga: Twentieth-Century Japanese Creative Prints
• Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshime: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution
• The Temptation of Saint Anthony
• Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today
11:00am – 12:00pm Docent Tour: We will have a general tour of the exhibits.
12:30pm -2:00pm Lunch: Bombay Mahal http://www.bombaymahalbrunswick.com/
2:30 Meet at vans
2:35 Leave Brunswick
3:15 Rest Stop Gardiner Center for Maine Craft
5:30 Arrive in Ellsworth Darling’s Auto Mall in Ellsworth
