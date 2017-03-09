Schoodic Arts for All Museum Trip: Bowdoin College Museum of Art

By Lisa Salsbury
Posted March 09, 2017, at 2:20 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Arts For All, 427 Main Street; PO Box 174, Winter Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/museum-trip-to-bowdoin-college-museum-of-art/

Itinerary:

7:45am – Gather at Darling’s Auto Mall in Ellsworth

8:00am – Depart Darling’s Auto Mall in Ellsworth

16 King’s Crossing (up the hill from Walmart, by the old Lowe’s building)

8:45am Rest Stop: Dysart’s Hampden

11:00am Arrive at Bowdoin College Museum of Art:

• Modern Medieval: Materiality and Spirituality in German Expressionism

• AEGYPTUS Egypt in the Greco-Roman World

• Sosaku-hanga: Twentieth-Century Japanese Creative Prints

• Perspectives from Postwar Hiroshime: Chuzo Tamotzu, Children’s Drawings, and the Art of Resolution

• The Temptation of Saint Anthony

• Art & Resolution, 1900 to Today

11:00am – 12:00pm Docent Tour: We will have a general tour of the exhibits.

12:30pm -2:00pm Lunch: Bombay Mahal http://www.bombaymahalbrunswick.com/

2:30 Meet at vans

2:35 Leave Brunswick

3:15 Rest Stop Gardiner Center for Maine Craft

5:30 Arrive in Ellsworth Darling’s Auto Mall in Ellsworth

