Schoodic Arts Festival Evening Performance Tickets Available at Half-price

By Lisa Salsbury
Posted June 28, 2017, at 1:01 p.m.

Are you getting ready to enjoy the evening performances happening at the Schoodic Arts Festival every night at 7pm from July 31st through August 13th?!

Advance Purchase Ticket Packages are now available! at half-price!

14 tickets for $70 – enjoy all that the Schoodic Arts Festival has to offer

7 tickets for $35 – sample your favorite performances

The Festival performances feature a wide range of acts this year: song and celebration with the Schoodic Summer Chorus, The Barn Arts Collective’s musical family friendly production of “Cecily’s Summer”, a one woman comedy commentary with Judith Sloan, a neo-Celtic night f song with the Galley Rats, feature documentary film “I Know a Man … Ashley Bryan” by Richard Kane and Robert Shetterly, and many more.

Come sing, dance, and play with us for the evening! We will be here every night at 7pm. Purchase your half-price tickets today!

tickets can be purchased online at: http://schoodicartsforall.org/u_event_cat/festival-performance/

or call our office:

207-963-2569

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs