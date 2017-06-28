Schoodic Arts Festival Evening Performance Tickets Available at Half-price

Are you getting ready to enjoy the evening performances happening at the Schoodic Arts Festival every night at 7pm from July 31st through August 13th?!

Advance Purchase Ticket Packages are now available! at half-price!

14 tickets for $70 – enjoy all that the Schoodic Arts Festival has to offer

7 tickets for $35 – sample your favorite performances

The Festival performances feature a wide range of acts this year: song and celebration with the Schoodic Summer Chorus, The Barn Arts Collective’s musical family friendly production of “Cecily’s Summer”, a one woman comedy commentary with Judith Sloan, a neo-Celtic night f song with the Galley Rats, feature documentary film “I Know a Man … Ashley Bryan” by Richard Kane and Robert Shetterly, and many more.

Come sing, dance, and play with us for the evening! We will be here every night at 7pm. Purchase your half-price tickets today!

tickets can be purchased online at: http://schoodicartsforall.org/u_event_cat/festival-performance/

or call our office:

207-963-2569

