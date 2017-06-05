Scholarships for Character Awarded to Four Outstanding Maine High School Seniors

PORTLAND, Maine ― Mainely Character, an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that recognizes and rewards Maine students who demonstrate extraordinary character, announced its scholarship recipients for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Each year, more than 200 seniors from high schools across Maine apply for scholarships awarded by Mainely Character and its partnering sponsors. Applicants provide personal stories that demonstrate the four aspects of character: Integrity, Concern, Responsibility, and Courage. Applications are panel reviewed and selections are made following a personal interview and reference checks.

This year, four outstanding students from Morse High School, Scarborough High School, Washington Academy, and Yarmouth High School received a combined $11,000 in scholarships.

This year’s recipients are:

• Noa Sreden, Morse High School, $5,000 Mainely Character Scholarship, sponsored by R.M. Davis, Inc.

• Caitlyn McNulty, Scarborough High School, $2,500 Mainely Character Scholarship, sponsored by Market Decisions Research

• Gabriel Brady, Washington Academy, $2,500 Mainely Character Scholarship, sponsored by Machias Savings Bank

• Katie Waeldner, Yarmouth High School, $1,000 Mainely Character Scholarship

“These are amazing young men and women,” said Curtis Mildner, President of Market Decisions Research and Chair of the Mainely Character board of directors. “Each has overcome personal obstacles and have acted upon their concern for others to make their communities better. Their character is an inspiration to us all.”

Noa Sreden

Morse High School

$5,000 Mainely Character Scholarship, sponsored by R.M. Davis, Inc.

Noa Sreden worked to ensure that other students have the same opportunity for positive associations that she did. She founded Shipbuilders Committed, a student organization dedicated to establishing a culture of success through involvement in athletics and citizenship. Members pledge to remain drug and alcohol-free. Noa also founded YEL! (Youth Leadership in Education), a program to raise aspirations of elementary students through mentoring with high school students.

Sreden is a dedicated athlete who also serves as one of twenty national Youth Council members for Fuel Up to Play 60. This initiative is a partnership between the National Dairy Council and the NFL to support healthy activities for youth in schools. As a freshman, she became a Maine representative to FUTP responsible for speaking to student and adult groups of all sizes. To her credit, Sreden first overcame a severe speech disability to become such an accomplished speaker. She did so with her customary courage and tenacity, practicing in front of a mirror and striking up conversations with adults whenever possible.

Caitlyn McNulty

Scarborough High School

$2,500 Mainely Character Scholarship, sponsored by Market Decisions Research

Caitlyn McNulty envisioned Scarborough High School as a safe place for all students. Horrified by seeing a friend being verbally harassed and then physically bullied because she was gay, Cailtyn acted. She and a friend founded the Gender Sexuality Alliance and lobbied the school for more than a year to sanction it. The alliance became a refuge for gay students and a means to raise awareness of issues affecting LGBTQ students.

McNulty credits her experience at Seeds of Peace Camp, in part, for her willingness to stand up for others. This, and her friend’s experience, together inspired her to focus on speaking out about gender and sexuality issues to others. Her first speech, about dress codes and rape culture, was before a Harvard Law School class; she now speaks to audiences all over New England.

Caitlyn is passionate and courageous. During the summer of 2016, she worked as a canvasser raising funds for an LGBTQ non-profit. That fall, she went door-to-door supporting Ballot Question 3: Expanded Background Checks for Private Gun Sales. She carried on these efforts despite being insulted and threatened by opponents.

Caitlyn will attend Dickinson College in the fall and plans to major in psychology with a specialization in PTSD.

Gabriel Brady

Washington Academy

$2,500 Mainely Character Scholarship, sponsored by Machias Savings Bank

Gabriel was just nine years old when his mother was shot to death by a former boyfriend in front of him and his two siblings, with one of the bullets landing in his sister’s foot. In spite of his young age, Gabriel immediately took action, guiding his six- and five-year-old sister and brother into a bathroom, locking the door, and wrapping his sister’s foot to stop the bleeding. He called for help and kept them hidden until the police arrived. For his heroic actions, Gabriel became the youngest person to receive the Maine Department of Public Safety Bravery Award.

Gabriel was later separated from his siblings and placed in several foster homes. He was eventually adopted by his grandmother, but has since had no contact with his siblings. Although he has struggled with the emotional aftermath of these events, he has remained committed to helping other victims of domestic violence. Gabriel has saved his birthday gifts to donate to the local Next Step Domestic Violence Program, organized fundraisers in his mother’s name for Next Step, and has volunteered at a summer camp for children who have suffered as he did.

Despite the adversity he has faced, Gabriel will proudly graduate from Washington Academy this spring. He has been accepted at the University of Maine at Orono, where he plans to major in nursing or psychology.

Katie Waeldner

Yarmouth High School

$1,000 Mainely Character Scholarship

In just three years, Katie Waeldner made a difference for hungry families in Yarmouth, Maine. After watching a documentary about food insecurity, Katie decided to act. She began by packing bags for Nutrition Closet, a program to provide weekend meals for high school students. When she learned that children at the elementary school were not part of the program, she successfully applied for funding to expand it.

In 2015, Katie was in on the ground floor when Yarmouth Community Services started Lunch Crunch, a summer food program for children. When she realized the program did not have enough resources for the entire summer, she took the initiative to request additional funding. The following year, she volunteered to coordinate the program and expanded it to include breakfast, lunch, and weekend food bags.

Through her work, Katie came to understand the importance of access to healthy food for low-income families. When the manager of the Yarmouth Farmers Market told her it would not be possible to start a subsidy program for healthy foods, Katie said, “Can I do it for you?” Fresh produce is now available through five and ten dollar vouchers. The manager calls Katie the “moral conscience of the program” and fully credits her for making the program possible.

Katie will attend Duke University, where she will study global health and public policy.

About Mainely Character

Mainely Character was founded to recognize and reward graduating seniors that demonstrate extraordinary character. Each year three or four scholarships are awarded. Since 2001, Mainely Character has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships.

Scholarship awardees are selected based on their demonstration of four specific attributes of character:

• Courage: Taking risks and following your conscience with fearlessness

• Integrity: Being truthful and trustworthy to oneself and others

• Responsibility: Conveying an attitude of commitment and conviction

• Concern: Demonstrating compassion and a caring attitude toward others, helping them to achieve their best

Learn more at http://www.mainelycharacter.org/.

